The Future of Healthcare Unveiled by Info-Tech Research Group in New Trends Report

The Future of Healthcare Unveiled by Info-Tech Research Group in New Trends Report

Three healthcare trends reveal how medical technology can improve the industry post-pandemic by improving clinical outcomes and the patient experience.

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Healthcare organizations worldwide are overwhelmed after three years of responding to the unprecedented challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To advance positive patient outcomes, healthcare organizations must strengthen existing capabilities to advance digital transformation by prioritizing automation, connectivity, and flexibility. To help healthcare technology leaders digitally transform service delivery, identify and prioritize viable trends, and highlight the potential impact of these trends, Info-Tech Research Group has released its new Future of Healthcare Trends Report.

The three capabilities required for transformational change for the future of healthcare, from Info-Tech Research Group’s “The Future of Healthcare” trends report. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

According to the firm's research, healthcare and health organizations can transform in the post-pandemic world by leveraging learnings from the response to the pandemic to continue to reshape the digital delivery of healthcare services.

"Healthcare organizations are under great stress as they care for an aging population and navigate the challenges of the pandemic," says Rob Redford, Industry Research Practice Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "With patients looking for more advanced technology-based care options, healthcare IT leaders must stay informed about the latest innovations and trends shaping how healthcare providers and administrators deliver care."

Info-Tech's report outlines how the future of healthcare will be automated, connected, and flexible. For example, automation can help healthcare organizations provide better patient care and retain qualified staff. Combined with virtual care, it can create effective care environments and differentiate the patient experience from other healthcare organizations.

Connected care can be expanded by integrating valuable information from electronic healthcare records (EHRs) onto mobile devices such as tablets, watches, and smartphones, giving patients more freedom to decide where to receive care and experiment with new forms of virtual care.

Flexible and hyper-personalized care plans are enabled by personal devices that are secure and intuitive and integrate consumer apps that remind patients to take medication, support lifestyle modification, and provide a connection to patient communities.

"A healthcare organization requires leadership from IT for digital transformation to succeed, especially in areas like advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, resilient infrastructure, and cloud integration," explains Redford.

According to the firm's research, the following three high-level trends are expected to impact the healthcare industry over the next few years:

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) – By incorporating mobile into patient care and adopting an omnichannel approach, healthcare organizations can provide an integrated and holistic patient experience. The advancement of core networks to 5G and 6G connectivity will enable healthcare organizations to implement more IoMT devices and solutions. Mergers and Acquisitions – Larger healthcare organizations that have successfully diversified their patient services and thrived during the pandemic will now be looking to expand their operations by acquiring smaller healthcare providers and growing their service offerings. High-Quality Home Care – By incorporating technology to provide more home care through virtual care, healthcare costs are predicted to decrease by 30%. This approach not only improves clinical outcomes but also results in shorter hospital stays.

The report also states that digitally transforming healthcare presents an opportunity to provide care more sustainably. The firm suggests that healthcare organizations that were slow to adopt virtual care pre-pandemic will have to ramp up and seize new opportunities to provide care in more accessible, tech-enabled ways.

For more information and insights on the research methodology and each trend, download the complete The Future of Healthcare Trends Report.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com .

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group