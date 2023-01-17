Chill Pill Announces New Formulas, New Look

Arizona's premier line of THC gelcaps adds specialized cannabinoids to its new product lineup

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Medical Campus in Payson, Arizona, announced that it redesigned the packaging and developed exciting new formulas for its Chill Pill brand of cannabis soft gels.

Chill Pill - The Soft Pill that Chills.These easy to swallow, premium quality, full-spectrum liquid filled soft gels are a great way to deliver the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids. (PRNewswire)

The Chill Pill Collection is the first and finest artisan-crafted cannabis-blend soft gel cap in Arizona. Formulated with the highest quality ingredients, the easy-to-swallow Chill Pill comes in five distinct blends:

Day Caps – a sativa dominant formula that is a great way to start your day and keep you motivated, energized, and focused. Now featuring CBG – called "the mother of all cannabinoids" as it helps keeps the body in an equalized state of homeostasis.

Anytime Caps – contains a mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes from both sativa and indica plants to create the perfect balance, day or night.

Night Caps – helps you unwind and relax with an indica dominant formula that is rich with terpenes and active co-factors. Now featuring CBN – a complex cannabinoid which helps promote sleep and provides numerous healthful benefits.

Anytime Caps + CBD – features the perfect 1:1 blend of THC and CBD to create a feeling of harmony that feels both relaxing and rejuvenating.

THC-A – a unique cannabinoid that is non-intoxicating and less likely to cause drowsiness. Ideal for those who need symptom relief without the high.

Chill Pills are available in four strengths: 5mg, 10mg, and 25mg, plus 100mg "Chill Pill Extreme" – which offers a higher dose for experienced users. These are also convenient 10, 20 and 30 unit bottles.

Chill Pills unique full spectrum softgels preserve the naturally occurring oils in the plant, allowing each cannabinoid to fully activate and deliver a desired "entourage" effect. Additionally, Chill Pills are calorie-free, with no added sugar.

"Our Chill Pill Collection offers Arizonans a way to get natural cannabinoids, specially formulated for a variety of needs," explained Pam Donner, COO of Desert Medical Campus. "Our exclusive blends utilize the highest quality ingredients, and provide convenience, consistency, and predictability for both medical and adult-use."

Chill Pills are unique in Arizona and use pure full spectrum oil, with no additives and nothing artificial.

Available at finer dispensaries statewide.

For more information on Chill Pills, visit: https://azmarijuana.com/products/chill-pill

For wholesale inquiries, contact Eric Brown: ebrown@azchillbrands.com

