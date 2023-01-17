BUCKLE UP, HOUSTON! CARSQUAD OPENS IN THE HEART OF KATY

Pre-owned Car Dealership Puts Customer In Driver's Seat

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSquad™, sister brand of Off Lease Only, a high-volume, pre-owned car dealership group in Florida, today announces the grand opening of their first location in the Houston area. CarSquad offers customers the opportunity to buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with the guidance of experts steering customers to the right vehicles.

Texas Flag Flying over CarSquad Dealership (PRNewswire)

Conveniently located at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99 in Katy, CarSquad carries the trusted reputation of Off Lease Only, which boasts 18 years of industry experience and over 350,000 cars sold. Managed by a team of automotive industry veterans from Texas, CarSquad prides itself on feeling less like a used-car dealership and more like a personalized, informative and stress-free experience.

"CarSquad perfectly symbolizes who we are. We rally a team of experts around each of our customers to tailor their experience and guide them through the car selection process," said Lee Wilson, CEO of CarSquad and Off Lease Only. "We want our customers to feel confident when navigating the process and then have peace of mind when they drive off the lot."

Already featuring an extensive variety of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, CarSquad expects to become one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area. The sleek, modern dealership's building occupies over 21,000 square feet and features user-friendly kiosks on the sales floor, allowing customers to browse the lot's entire inventory with ease.

"CarSquad exists to empower every driver on their journey to finding their ideal next set of wheels," said Wilson. "We want each customer to feel confident knowing they made the right decision and think of us each time they want to buy, sell or trade their next vehicle."

CarSquad is dedicated to five-star customer service and offers low prices and financing options, as well as refreshing transparency throughout the transaction process. From the grand opening until February 25th, CarSquad is inviting customers to visit the new location to learn how to win a prize of four season tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Additionally, CarSquad will be hosting events at the dealership this spring.

For more information about CarSquad, please visit www.carsquad.com and for information and rules about how to win a package of rodeo season tickets, please visit https://www.carsquad.com/grand-opening-raffle.htm.

About CarSquad

CarSquad is the sister brand of Off Lease Only, an award-winning, pre-owned car dealership group in Florida. CarSquad is located at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99 in Katy. The extensive 15-acre campus is comprised of a building with sales floor and detailing areas, inventory lots, test drive area and additional customer and employee parking. CarSquad is built upon the trusted reputation of Off Lease Only, expanding upon its 18-years of industry experience and established foundation in the automotive business.

For more information or to sign up for grand opening offers, visit www.carsquad.com.

About Off Lease Only LLC

Founded in 2004, Off Lease Only is a high-volume, pre-owned car dealership group based in Florida with stores in Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami, Orlando and Bradenton. With more than 350,000 pre-owned cars sold, Off Lease Only is dedicated to providing five-star customer service while offering low prices on quality used cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. While serving the Florida community for over 18 years, Off Lease Only has been recognized with multiple awards from the automotive industry.

For more information, visit www.offleaseonly.com.

