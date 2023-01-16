Ritchie List surpassed 75,000+ equipment & vehicle listings in 2022

Last year the site grew its customer base by 300% and increased listings by more than 100%

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Selling equipment on your own is a lot easier with Ritchie List , which provides customers the control they want and the tools they need to sell privately for top dollar. Launched in 2021, Ritchie Bros.' first North American listings site—based on its industry-leading Mascus technology—grew its customer base by more than 300% last year and surpassed 75,000 active listings for equipment, vehicles, and other assets.

"Ritchie List is a key part of our marketplace strategy, which is designed to provide customers a one-stop shop for insights, services, and a variety of transaction solutions," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros. CEO. "Today we are attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ritchie List per month and have built out innovative tools and services to help drive leads for sellers. With Ritchie List, customers get access to a suite of à la carte services designed to make private selling more efficient and safe, with a secure transaction management service, invoicing, and more."

Customers will also be able to access an inventory management system, data analytics and pricing valuation tools from Rouse Services and Ritchie Bros., financing, inspection services, warranties, insurance, transportation, and more. With Ritchie Bros.' inventory management system, customers can easily move items from Ritchie List over to Marketplace-E or IronPlanet if they want Ritchie Bros. to sell the asset and manage the transaction for them.

"At Ritchie Bros. we specialize in driving demand and work hard every day to bring qualified buyers to Ritchie List," said Kishen Raja, Sales Director for Ritchie List. "We listen to our customer's needs and are building out the right solutions for them, whether it's an owner-operator selling one dozer or an equipment dealership looking for a dedicated webshop to help reach buyers beyond their local region—we have something for everyone."

In 2023 Ritchie Bros. will be launching bundled service packages to help make Ritchie List more efficient than ever. For more info about Ritchie List, visit RitchieList.com .

About Ritchie Bros .:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers , the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet , an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E , a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List , a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus , a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty , offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet , TruckPlanet , and Ritchie Bros. Energy . The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC , which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip , an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services . For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com .

