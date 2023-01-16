NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Massachusetts Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Massachusetts celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 291 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Massachusetts have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Massachusetts students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Massachusetts, each school district decides whether it will participate in open enrollment, allowing families to choose a traditional public school other than the one to which they are assigned. Parents can also select from more than 70 charter schools, a handful of magnet schools, and two free, full-time online public schools. On the other hand, Massachusetts is in the minority of U.S. states that do not offer a private school choice program for families.

"Supporting school choice and encouraging parental involvement in education is common sense," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This Week we celebrate how education options allow families to find a great fit where their children are inspired, successful, and happy."

To download a guide to Massachusetts school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/massachussetts.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

