PowerHouse Data Centers Joins Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord to Accelerate Carbon Neutrality

PowerHouse Data Centers is one of a long list of leading digital infrastructure companies pledging to promote global carbon accounting while promoting sustainable data center design and construction methods.

McLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerHouse Data Centers , a division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP) that offers powered shell build-to-suit and build-to-spec configurations with robust connectivity, future-proofing and customization, is proud to announce it is now one of more than 170 companies to join the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA) .

Powerhouse Data Centers, a joint venture between American Real Estate Partners AREP and Harrison Street to develop and operate world-class data centers. (PRNewswire)

PowerHouse Data Centers to promote global carbon accounting as well as sustainable design and construction methods.

The ICA is the first agreement of its kind in the industry and is designed to make sustainable data center design, construction, and operation choices more transparent, effective, and cost-efficient, while reducing the obstacles to adopting sustainable practices.

PowerHouse Data Centers is a member of Infrastructure Masons and is pleased to join the organization's Climate Accord to promote sustainability in the data center industry.

"PowerHouse Data Centers is proud to be a part of a growing list of companies to join the iMasons Climate Accord, an unprecedented group of collaborating digital infrastructure companies to accelerate the journey to carbon neutrality," said Doug Fleit, Co-founder and CEO of AREP. "This level of awareness by members of our PowerHouse team is meant to simplify ESG performance reporting, while seeing key players in the data center industry come together to play a role in this industry's future."

PowerHouse Data Centers is cognizant of sustainable design from site planning to data center shell completion. This starts with preserving trees and utilizing sustainable construction materials and practices whenever possible in data center developments. The company also utilizes low carbon concrete to reduce a building's carbon footprint. Steel with recycled materials, environmentally friendly roofing materials and products that minimize microplastics are also a part of PowerHouse's data center sustainability construction plan.

PowerHouse also partners with contractors on job sites which employ sustainable construction practices as part of a robust Environmental, Social and Good Governance (ESG) program. Through AREP's commercial portfolio, buildings are certified with the International WELL Building Institute , the Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air and Water and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) among others. This heightened level of transparency is meant to simplify ESG performance reporting, a growing priority for corporations and investors.

PowerHouse Data Centers delivers flexible data center models with the quickest speed to market of any project while meeting the exploding market, data and space demands and challenges facing hyperscalers nationwide.

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse Data Centers, a division of AREP, is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers. The company owns its land sites, offering unique fast-track approvals and zoning approvals. As a disruptor, PowerHouse Data Centers provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any project while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility and space demands. PowerHouse Data Centers is currently committed to building six data centers representing 2.1 million square feet of data center space in Northern Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhousedata.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PowerHouse Data Centers