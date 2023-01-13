Rally House Unveils Michigan State Superstore in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is honored to have numerous storefronts across Michigan, with the most recent now open in Okemos. Rally House Okemos is a Michigan State superstore just minutes from Spartan Stadium, stocked with high-quality MSU apparel and accessories for students, alums, and all other Spartan fans. This new location will also be home to a wide range of gear for top pro and college teams, along with locally motivated merchandise.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Several Rally House stores have been popping up in college towns recently, as these are perfect locations for this trusted sports and merchandise retailer. "Fans are going to love all the awesome gear available at Rally House Okemos, especially the many diehard MSU fans throughout the city," explains District Manager Monika Ross. "We encourage everyone in the area to swing by today to meet our friendly staff and take a closer look at our enormous selection of gear!"

Patrons will appreciate the wide assortment of products available at this new Rally House store in Okemos, all of which come from reputable brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and others. On top of offering a variety of merch for the Michigan State Spartans and other Michigan colleges, this location is also home to Detroit Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons gear.

Rally House aims to help residents and visitors express their love of all things Michigan, which is why the store carries lots of local apparel, gifts, and much more. Customers will find several widely popular options in stock, like Michigummies and Stroh's Beer, to name a couple.

Shoppers can count on phenomenal customer service and a comfortable browsing experience at Rally House Okemos. Fans can also peruse items online at www.rallyhouse.com and have them shipped to any of the 50 states.

To remain informed on the latest store updates, Rally House recommends visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-okemos or following the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseOkemos) and Instagram (@rallyokemos).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House