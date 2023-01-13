7-Eleven Rings in the New Year with Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 7-Eleven, Inc. announced the newest addition to the Slurpee® drink lineup – Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee. A delicious blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors, this frozen drink promises to pack a floral and fruity punch. The sugar-free drink is available now at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway ® , and Stripes ® stores for a limited-time only.

"Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. "Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink – served at a frosty 28 degrees – makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds."

This mouthwatering Slurpee drink – boasting a bright purple hue – is perfect for those who prefer a sugar-free option but also want to satisfy their sweet tooth. Customers can keep it "cool" this winter with the Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee or sip on a variety of classic Slurpee drink flavors such as Coca-Cola and Cherry.

To make things even sweeter, customers can enjoy a small Slurpee drink for just $1 for a limited time only*. 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can also redeem points for free snacks and goodies – and unlock exclusive deals on their favorite products like the Fruit Blend Fruit Cup, the Strawberry-Blueberry Parfait and other tastyselections.

*$1 Sm Slurpee: Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Sales taxes or fees not included.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

