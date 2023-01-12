Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET).

Interested parties may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the webcast here. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023 here.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Arizona. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-471-4065

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

