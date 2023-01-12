Campbell's® Chunky® Enters the Metaverse with Fortnite Creative and Introduces The Chunky FuelUp Tournament

The branded experience features football-themed games for players to compete for NFL prizes in a live streamed finale.

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL' is taking soup into the metaverse by launching the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, an immersive experience featuring Fortnite Creative. Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Chunky is merging the game brand with football themed, native Fortnite gameplay. As a brand known to fuel the everyday hustle, the Chunky FuelUp Tournament features three unique challenges to test players' speed, agility, and accuracy including:

Spicy Soup Sprint: Players will fly through branded cans and slide down a giant spoon racing to complete the course as fast as possible.

Protein Power Course: Players will experience an agility-based training course—juking past tackling dummies and other football-themed obstacles as they rush toward the end zone.

Hearty Hail Mary: Participants will test their quarterback skills as they attempt to throw as many cans into moving targets as fast as possible within three progressively more difficult one-minute rounds.

"Launching a Chunky metaverse experience is another step forward for the brand to intersect sports and culture," said Marci Raible, Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Campbell's Meals & Beverages. "As we leverage our 25-year NFL partnership, this activation allows Chunky to connect with the gaming audience and offer an innovative brand interaction."

The Chunky FuelUp Tournament can be launched through the 12-digit island code in Fortnite Creative; 4261-7980-7840. Once accessed, players will enter the Chunky FuelUp Plaza and explore different areas of the aptly named 'Chunky Bowl' Stadium, including a tailgate area and VIP section. The Chunky Fortnite Creative build was developed in partnership with Spark Foundry, Campbell's media agency of record, Beyond Creative, a Fortnite Creative developer studio, and features Fortnite Creative.

Players need to be aged 18+ to be eligible to play and compete for prizes including signed NFL merchandise, tickets to 2023 NFL games, a shoutout from Nickmercs, and the ultimate glory of being crowned the Chunky MVP. The FuelUp Tournament's qualifying rounds begin on January 12 through February 3. Participants share their high scores on ChunkyGaming.com during the qualifiers to be eligible for prizes and the finale. The top scoring players that have made it to the finale will compete in a live event on February 8 that will be streamed by Nickmercs (Twitch.com/Nickmercs) channel. The Chunky FuelUp Tournament will be available to play within Fortnite Creative mode across PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. See here for an example of game play and key visuals.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN AND NEITHER A PURCHASE NOR PAYMENT WILL INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest is open to all legal residents of the fifty (50) United States including the District of Columbia, eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. The Contest begins on January 12, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET and ends February 3, 2023, at 11:59:59 PM ET. Void where prohibited. To enter and for prize details and full Official Rules visit ChunkyGaming.com

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

About Beyond Creative

Beyond Creative specializes in creating virtual worlds for brands within Fortnite Creative. Beyond Creative has successfully worked with brands to create over 25+ customized experiences that promote their clients' brand and engage their target audience through branded games, virtual environments, and interactive in-game events. These virtual worlds provide a unique and memorable experience for players while showcasing the clients' brand. The team of skilled designers and developers at Beyond Creative have the tools and expertise to help clients stand out within the Fortnite community and achieve their goals.

