Tom Colatosti Announces Retirement As CEO of Oasis Technology & Engineering; David Zolet Named CEO

BURLINGTON, Mass. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Technology & Engineering ("Oasis T&E" or "the company"), a leading provider of advanced technologies in cybersecurity and resiliency, agile software development, systems engineering, information technology, and lifecycle technologies to the Department of Defense and Federal Government Agencies, today announced that Tom Colatosti has decided to retire after twelve successful years as CEO. Mr. Colatosti will remain Board Chair as David (Dave) Zolet steps into the role of CEO as part of a planned transition. Mr. Zolet brings 30 years of experience in government technology, and a record of transformative leadership of high-growth companies.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, management team, and thousands of Oasis T&E employees across the country, we want to thank Tom for his integrity, leadership, and commitment to the company's mission," said Mike Singer, Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, majority owner of Oasis T&E. "Tom played an integral role in transforming Oasis Systems into one of the nation's fastest-growing government contractors, building trusted relationships internally and with customers, and successfully integrating ERC and Oasis Systems after the two companies joined forces in 2022."

"It is hard for me to say goodbye to the talented and mission-oriented men and women of Oasis T&E, but I believe now is the perfect time for me to step back from my day-to-day role," said Mr. Colatosti. "Oasis Technology & Engineering is in a strong position to transition to new leadership following the successful integration of ERC and Oasis Systems and multiple recent contract wins. I'm confident that Dave's understanding of the government technology industry, and more than 20 years in leadership positions for defense and federal services companies, will make him a great fit to lead Oasis T&E into the future."

Previously, Mr. Zolet was CEO of CentralSquare Technologies, a leader in public sector software that is backed by Bain Capital and Vista Capital Partners. Before joining Central Square, Mr. Zolet was CEO of the Logistics Management Institute (LMI), a management consulting firm with a 55-year history of serving the federal government. Prior to LMI, he led the national public sector business unit for DXC Technology; served as Vice President of Systems Integration at IBM; and worked for Northrup Grumman for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions. Mr. Zolet earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, as well as an MS in electrical engineering and a BS in engineering science from Johns Hopkins University.

"I'm thrilled to join Oasis T&E. As one of the nation's fastest-growing, top 100 government contractors, the company is well-positioned to deliver advanced engineering capabilities at scale to our customers," added Mr. Zolet. "I look forward to partnering with our customers and the Oasis T&E team to deliver the game-changing solutions that enable success."

"Dave impressed the board with his experience, expertise and vision," added Mr. Singer. "We believe that Dave, alongside the accomplished and experienced Oasis T&E leadership and management team, will continue to excel at delivering growth and highly-rated performance across the government services and technology sector."

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the Department of Defense, FAA, NASA, NRC, Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies. Oasis Systems and ERC recently combined as Oasis Technology & Engineering to scale and expand its agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity offerings. By combining expertise in aviation, cybersecurity, defense, and space with leading-edge innovations, the companies bring together complementary capabilities and cultures with operations in over 40 states across the U.S. and abroad. Oasis T&E is proud of and highly endorses our people first, mission always culture.

