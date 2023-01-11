RFG Advisory Rounds Out an Award-Winning 2022 with 17 New Advisors, Looks Ahead to Even More Significant Growth in the New Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent Advisors, announces a highly successful and award-winning year, recruiting 17 new Advisors and taking home six total firm awards, as well as five individual Advisor awards.

RFG, which earned a spot on the Investment News' 2022 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list for the second year in a row, was recently named to the first-ever Forbes list of America's Top RIA Firms , compiled in partnership with SHOOK Research. The Forbes/SHOOK distinction is just the latest honor in a long list of recognition RFG has received this year for their work empowering independent Advisors with the tools and resources they need to grow.

Earlier this year, RFG was selected as one of RIA CHANNEL's Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets. The firm also took home a prestigious Wealthmanagement.com "Wealthie" award in the Non-Custodial RIA Support Platform category for their RFG Assist initiative, which offers Advisors fractional allocation for an administrative assistant who has been hired, trained, coached and mentored by RFG.

However, the year was not without its challenges. After a year of planning for the Warrior Advisor Conference, an event that set out to push the boundaries of the traditional advisor conference to help transform the way we live and work, Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida and brought overwhelming wreckage and damage to the area. Despite canceling our event, we shifted our focus to supporting Team Rubicon, a non-profit disaster relief group made up of military veterans, in support of their work on the ground helping communities recover from the hurricane's devastation.

"In what has been a challenging year for both Advisors and investors, I'm proud of the RFG team for staying focused on what's most important: providing our independent Advisors with the support and resources they need to deliver sound financial guidance and care to their clients," said RFG CEO Bobby White , who was awarded 2022 Birmingham Business Journal Who's Who in Financial Planning and Wealth Management honors . "The humbling industry recognition and addition of 17 Advisors to the RFG family lets us know the work we're doing is resonating."

Part of the foundation of the RFG mission is giving back to the community. In November, RFG held their second annual Crush it for Charity challenge, a month-long athletic-based campaign that raised over $25,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

"We're fortunate enough to be in a position to make a tremendous positive impact on so many lives," said Shannon Spotswood , President of RFG, who was a ThinkAdvisor Class of 2022 Luminaries finalist . "Giving back is built into the RFG DNA, and we believe our commitment to serving our community is part of what attracts like-minded Advisors to our practice."

RFG maintains a commitment to bringing its Advisors together with a focus on team, community and culture building, with an upcoming Advisor Retreat in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the end of February. The firm also hosts numerous events throughout the year for both StrongHER Money , which helps women invest fearlessly, and Bluemonte , RFG's investment platform overseen by Rick Wedell , Chief Investment Officer.

RFG shows no signs of slowing down in 2023. Most immediately, the firm is rebranding their existing three podcasts into a single podcast, Disruption Blueprint, focused on helping Advisors take their firms to the next level with inspiring stories from industry experts, lessons from successful Advisors and new, innovative ways of approaching challenges in the independent Advisor space.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

