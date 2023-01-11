CTIA Wireless Foundation Launches Catalyst 2023, Accelerating 5G Innovation to Enhance American Communities

Competitive Grants Program Will Award over $200,000 to Support Social Entrepreneurs using Wireless, Now Accepting Applications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Wireless Foundation today announced the launch of Catalyst 2023, its annual competitive grants program for social entrepreneurs harnessing the power of 5G and leading edge wireless technologies to address challenges in our communities.

Returning for its fourth consecutive year as the Foundation's signature initiative, Catalyst seeks innovative applications that take advantage of the speed, efficiency and versatility of 5G and leading-edge wireless technologies to empower our communities and reimagine how we connect with one another. Catalyst will award over $200,000 in unrestricted grant awards to finalists.

"Realizing the full potential of next-generation wireless networks requires bold, cutting-edge problem solvers who can harness 5G to power groundbreaking technologies and applications that will transform our society for the better," said Dori Kreiger, CTIA Wireless Foundation Executive Director. "I am excited to see the novel and unique ways social entrepreneurs are pioneering innovative 5G solutions through Catalyst 2023."

With 5G networks active nationwide, its revolutionary capabilities are transforming digital innovation, fostering greater access to opportunity in the 5G economy, and strengthening meaningful connections in our communities. In addition to cloud, edge computing, IoT and other technologies, 5G wireless is powering the next generation of products and services – upon which we already rely – to live, learn, work and play.

Catalyst is seeking ambitious social entrepreneurs who are leveraging the power of 5G and leading edge wireless technologies to tap into a tremendous infrastructure for social good. CTIA Wireless Foundation is committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion in supporting social enterprises. Organizations whose leadership primarily comprises Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), women and/or veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. In 2022, 74% of applicant organizations were led by a member/members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and 63% were led by a person whose gender identity is female.

Starting today through March 7, 2023, social entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications by visiting http://www.wirelessfoundation.org/catalyst. Finalists will be selected in late March for participation in an invitation-only second round. From that group, three finalists will be selected as winners in fall 2023, with the first-place winner receiving a $100,000 grant, and the second and third-place entries receiving $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. Additional finalists will receive honorable mentions and $10,000 grants.

Catalyst 2022 named KaiXR, Parrots, and OxiWear as winners. These social entrepreneurs are delivering wireless-enabled innovations for virtual classrooms, neurological healthcare services and emergency health monitoring.

30 Years of Wireless Social Innovation

For more than 30 years, CTIA Wireless Foundation has been at the forefront of wireless-driven social innovation, leading initiatives to address societal challenges such as public safety, domestic violence, children's health, mental health and distracted driving. Our mission is to fuel positive social impact by using innovative wireless technology in American communities.

About CTIA Wireless Foundation

CTIA Wireless Foundation (www.wirelessfoundation.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing positive social impact fueled by innovative wireless technology in American communities. CTIA Wireless Foundation was formed by CTIA® member companies in 1991. Follow CTIA Wireless Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

