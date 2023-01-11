Code Ninjas Ranked on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® List for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading Children's Coding Franchise Jumps 178 Spots from Last Year's Ranking

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person kids coding franchise, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Code Ninjas as #316, a major climb of 178 spots from the brand's ranking last year, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"We are humbled and also encouraged by this recognition," explained Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "To receive this ranking alongside other major brands as we enter into what we are confident will be a milestone, record-breaking year for Code Ninjas is a proven testament to our commitment to franchising. We are so proud of the contributions we were able to make to the franchising industry in 2022, and are so grateful for opportunities like this to push our brand even further."

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Code Ninja's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results. ® For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

