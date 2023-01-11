Built In Honors Invicti Security in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Invicti Security™ was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Invicti earned a place on Austin Best Midsize Places to Work and Austin Best Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Most known for its dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution, Invicti Security provides AppSec with zero noise to help developers and security professionals find and remediate web vulnerabilities. The company has seen significant growth this past year, from increasing its customer base to over 3,600 and making its solutions available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace to moving its Austin Headquarters downtown to meet the needs of its local employees better.

"We're delighted to be selected as a Best Place to Work by Built In," says Kellie Vugrincic, Chief People Officer at Invicti. "In 2022, we achieved important milestones for our team, including moving our existing headquarters in Austin to a new downtown location, creating a culture committee that established new employee-led company values, and providing volunteer time off for our employees to impact the charitable organizations they are most passionate about. We've made great strides in creating an inclusive culture that enables our people to thrive and feel supported as they grow their careers, and we're excited to do more in 2023."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

To see open positions in Austin and worldwide, visit: https://www.invicti.com/careers/

ABOUT INVICTI SECURITY

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

