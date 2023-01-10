Potbelly Treats Fans to BOGO Sandwiches on Its Birthday

Gifting Potbelly Fanatics a Tasty Birthday Treat at their Neighborhood Sandwich Shop

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) is celebrating its 46th birthday with a bang this new year. To show its gratitude for the nearly half-century of devotion fans have shown, Potbelly is gifting a BOGO birthday offer.

Potbelly Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Potbelly Corporation) (PRNewswire)

On Friday Jan. 13, 2023, all Potbelly sandwich fanatics and newbies can buy one, and get one (BOGO) sandwich free. Valid this day only, fans can purchase any Original-sized sandwich and get another Original-sized free. This promotion is only available through the app and online with promo code BOGO.

"Celebrating sandwiches is something we do every day at Potbelly, so in honor of our 46th birthday, we want to make this occasion something special for those who love Potbelly as much as we do," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. "What better way to ring in the New Year and celebrate this milestone than with a hot, toasty sandwich?

All customers who order an Original-sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app for our birthday will receive a free Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value. Fans are not required to be a member of the Potbelly Perks loyalty rewards program to participate in the deal (offer valid only at Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app on Friday, Jan. 13; limit one per order).

Plus, the fun won't end after Jan. 13 – fans can join Potbelly Perks to earn even more free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks . For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com .

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles for more than 40 years with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-scooped ice cream in creamy shakes, customized just the way customers want them. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

