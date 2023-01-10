The Hanover and its Employees Contribute Nearly $1.5 Million to United Way, Other Nonprofits Through Annual Giving Campaign

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the company and its employees have raised $1,458,000 for United Way and other nonprofit organizations across the country through their annual giving campaign.

82% of the company's employees took part in the campaign, which included a matching contribution from the company's charitable foundation. The donations will benefit individuals and families in need, providing meaningful support and services through nonprofit organizations across the country. Donations will be paid out to 88 United Way chapters and more than 1,900 nonprofits throughout 2023.

For more than 70 years, The Hanover has held an annual campaign to solicit pledges for United Way agencies and nonprofits across the country. The company's United Way campaign has one of the highest participation rates in the world among companies that are part of the United Way's Global Corporate Leadership program. At the same time, the campaign has a participation rate five times the national average.

"Our employees continue to come together to support many important causes, and I am incredibly proud of the difference they make in our communities," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Together, our company and our employees are committed to building strong, healthy communities. The combined generosity of our company and our employees go a long way in supporting numerous nonprofits as they work to provide vital services for individuals and families."

"The Hanover Insurance Group and its employees continue to support our communities with their long-standing annual campaign, and we are very grateful for this partnership," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "The participation rates for The Hanover are certainly impressive; and it's this generosity that enables community partners and United Way to continue to provide vital services to individuals everywhere."

To learn more about The Hanover's community impact, please visit hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

About The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation

The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation, Inc. is the charitable giving arm of The Hanover Insurance Group. The foundation's mission is to enact meaningful and positive change in the lives of underserved children and youth – and empower the difference makers who support them. The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation provides program grants to nonprofit organizations that work collaboratively in their communities, offering new and innovative programs that address the barriers preventing children and youth from realizing their full potential.

