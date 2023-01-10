Gluware Appoints Matthew Westover as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth Strategy

Westover brings decades of experience and domain expertise to help Gluware scale

SACRAMENTO, Calif., January 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the appointment of Matthew Westover as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This move is part of the firm's year-long hiring initiative to attract experienced executive and advisory talent who can contribute to Gluware's rapid growth within the market. Westover will lead all aspects of the company's sales, business development, and strategic partnerships. His work will contribute to the shared goals of keeping enterprise networks secure and compliant, preventing network outages and increasing efficiencies and cost savings for new and existing customers across industries.

"I am thrilled to join Gluware at a time of pivotal growth," said Matthew Westover, CRO, Gluware. "Gluware's ability to help customers eliminate manual errors, reduce troubleshooting time and centrally manage multi-vendor devices is resulting in clear cost savings, reduced risk, and faster growth for enterprises. I look forward to helping new and existing customers achieve their network automation goals and contributing to this innovative organization's promising future."

Westover brings over 25 years of executive experience in information technology and network infrastructure. Most recently, Westover served as Sales Vice President of Eastern U.S. and Canada at SUSE (SUSE.F), a $600M+ enterprise open-source Linux and Kubernetes software company. He spent the bulk of the previous decade at F5 (FFIV), a $2B+ multi-cloud application services and security company committed to optimizing and securing every app and API anywhere, including on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. At F5, Westover led the financial services vertical accounts teams to become one of the fastest and highest growing businesses at the company. Prior to these roles, Westover served in executive roles leading start-ups and medium sized companies into market leaders.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience to the Gluware team, and we are beyond excited to have him on board," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "With a track record of developing and implementing profitable and growth-oriented models within the network infrastructure space, Matt is joining at a perfect time to support our mission to build on a year of immense growth. I look forward to working closely with Matt to accelerate the adoption of network automation for enterprises seeking rapid innovation and scale."

Westover joins an expanding leadership team built to complement and advance Gluware's impressive growth. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the recent release of Gluware 5 and key hires and appointments throughout the year, including the recent addition of eight industry leaders to the company's executive leadership board.

