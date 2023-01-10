Exacta Systems Announces a New Deal with Wyoming Downs

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems continues to expand its best-in-class Historical Horse Racing (HHR) install base through a new deal with Wyoming Downs, an operator of fourteen off track wagering facilities across Wyoming.

"Exacta Systems has been a driving force behind the HHR industry for over seven years now, and we are proud to continue our growth with such a well-respected partner like Wyoming Downs," said Jeff Clifford, vice president of sales for Exacta Systems.

"Exacta excels in its ability to offer gaming operators the opportunity to connect to the industry's leading third-party game manufacturers" said Rick Cook, chief operating officer for Wyoming Downs. "With game titles from leading manufacturers like IGT, AGS, Incredible Technologies and Gaming Arts, we are excited to have Exacta as our HHR partner."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology that is driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's™ robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Wyoming Downs: Wyoming Downs owns and operates the premier live horse racing and simulcast off-track facilities in the state. They are the largest and only privately owned racetrack in Wyoming.

