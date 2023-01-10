Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, distributions of $887 million and net outflows of $260 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
11/30/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
12/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$19,572
($379)
($562)
$ -
$18,631
Japan Subadvisory
8,770
99
(409)
(84)
8,376
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,598
(59)
(173)
-
5,366
Total Institutional Accounts
33,940
(339)
(1,144)
(84)
32,373
Open-end Funds
38,695
76
(1,206)
(662)
36,903
Closed-end Funds
11,549
3
(262)
(141)
11,149
Total AUM
$84,184
($260)
($2,612)
($887)
$80,425
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.