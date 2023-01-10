CERITY PARTNERS WELCOMES ARGI FINANCIAL

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners closed its merger with ARGI Financial, bringing together two highly respected independent wealth management firms. The combined firm will operate as Cerity Partners.

This merger further enhances Cerity Partners' national footprint and workplace financial planning offering for companies. ARGI Financial, founded in 1995, provides financial planning and wealth management services to over 3,000 active wealth creators, many of whom developed through corporate relationships with Fortune 500 companies. ARGI's 250 professionals have a terrific track record of helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals through a holistic wealth management offering.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a growing leader in providing wealth and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations. As a Barron's-ranked Top 100 RIA Firm, Cerity Partners is also among the nation's fastest-growing wealth management firms. Cerity Partners CEO Kurt Miscinski sees the merger with ARGI as an accelerant to the firm's growth in working with companies. "We are excited to welcome our colleagues from ARGI Financial," said Cerity Partners CEO and President Kurt Miscinski. "Their breadth and depth of talent will accelerate our firm's growth and development."

ARGI shares Cerity Partners' commitment to independence and a mission-based approach to client service. "Since our founding, ARGI's mission has always been to improve lives with every relationship," explained Joe Reeves, CFP®, and CEO of ARGI. "Although we considered several factors assessing this unique merger, we remained keenly focused on the importance of retaining objectivity in serving clients and providing growth opportunities for our colleagues."

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized independent wealth management firm serving affluent individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. Learn more at ceritypartners.com.

