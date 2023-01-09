Specialty Food Association Partners with European Union for 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) announced today that European Union (EU) will be their partner for the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show. The largest B2B specialty food event in the western United States, the Winter Fancy Food Show features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world.

The EU will hold cooking shows with EU/US chefs, workshops, and product tastings at the Winter Fancy Food Show.

"We are very privileged that the European Union will be our partner for the Winter Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "The EU has an important role in expanding the market for global flavors in the United States, and we're excited to see what they will be bringing to the Show."

"We are delighted to be participating in the Winter Fancy Food Show," said Michael Curtis, Deputy Head of EU Delegation to the United States. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the quality and diversity of our food products and to connect with businesses and buyers from around the U.S. We look forward to sharing with everyone at the show Europe's passion for great food, and the quality, safety and sustainability standards that make European food so special."

To discover the detailed programme of the EU pavilion, please visit https://more-than-food-wffs.event.europa.eu/index_en

The Winter Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 15-17. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the SFA Product Marketplace , where buyers discover new products, network and connect with SFA members; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

