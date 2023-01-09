RX-360 Announces 2023 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360® is pleased to announce its 2023 Board of Directors. As a non-profit, the Board of Directors is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360® mission of pharmaceutical supply chain security, material quality, and patient safety. This announcement follows the organization's successful growth in 2022.

The Rx-360® 2023 Board of Directors includes:

Rob Welsh (Chair): Avantor

Lucy Cabral (Chair Emeritus): Roche Genentech

Scott Kammer (Vice Chair): Takeda

Jennifer Stone (Treasurer): PTC Therapeutics

Kathleen Silva (Secretary): MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA)

Bill Campagna : Eli Lilly & Co.

Tom Lupo : Bayer

Anthony Damas : Johnson and Johnson

Eric Berg : Amgen

Anthony Zook : Merck & Co.

Christy Mocny : Biogen

Reggie Jackson : Pfizer

Rob Smith : GSK

Ryan Rapp : Atara

Rebecca Alcantara : Curia

Christian Liebl : Schreiner MediPharm

Isabelle Quintard : Sartorius

Stephan Peeters : Lonza

Claudia Ferreira : Hovione

Rob Welsh, the Rx-360® Board Chair for 2023, expressed, "On behalf of the Rx-360 organization and our Board of Directors (BOD), I am pleased to welcome Christy Mocny, Rob Smith, and Rebecca Alcantara to the Board of Directors. We appreciate Lucy Cabral's willingness to stay involved as Chair Emeritus, so we can continue to benefit from her guidance. We also appreciate Jennifer Stone's willingness to join the BOD Executive Committee as Treasurer. We remain focused on Rx-360's mission to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes to improve the integrity of the health care supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain."

Jim Fries, Rx-360® CEO, added, "The board's experience, commitment, and diversity provide our membership and the industry with immense value. The board's commitment to fulfilling our commitment to patient safety is the foundation that makes us successful, and I know that 2023 will be our best year yet."

Rx-360® has continued its growth in membership as well as the Joint Audit Program® throughout 2022, with a record number of members accessing the consortium than ever before. Rx-360, through its Joint Audit Program®, has been able to significantly reduce audit burden for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and their suppliers through unique cost reduction sponsorships and its members-only credit program.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org

