Ricoh announces RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit. This package features the RICOH GR III premium digital compact camera with a metallic, warm-gray finish. Available in a limited quantity of only 2,000 units worldwide, it includes exclusive, specially-designed accessories including a leather finger strap, identical in color to the camera body; a ring cap and metallic hot shoe cover, both finished in a natural silver color; and a camera case made of unbleached sailcloth with a leather accent.

The RICOH GR III Diary Edition debuts a new image-control mode that provides a negative-film finishing touch. This new mode, which will also be available for RICOH GR III and RICOH GR IIIx series models via firmware update, produces an exquisite balance between rich colors and the unique discoloration common in prints produced from negative film.

| Pricing and Availability |

The RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit will be available late January 2023 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,149.95.

The RICOH GR III Diary Edition (camera body only, without the leather hand strap, ring cap, metallic hot shoe cover or the sailcloth case) is scheduled for availability in the spring of 2023.

| Main features of the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit |

The RICOH GR III Diary Edition camera body is treated with a metallic warm-gray finish; the metallic appearance and surface texture have been designed to reflect the camera's reliability and quality, as well as to assure firm hold on the camera body. This finish also gives the camera an appearance that is it more than an imaging tool, with the warm color helping the camera blend more easily into daily life. The grip rubber has a dark-brown finish, complementing the camera body. When mounted, the ring cap and metallic hot shoe cover, both finished in natural silver, accentuate the warm-color camera body and enhance the sense of quality.





The leather finger strap, in a color complementing the camera's warm-gray finish, is included as an exclusive accessory for this limited-edition package. The strap's well-conceived design and meticulous stitching have been created with utmost attention to every detail, enhancing the sense of exclusiveness.





The case, made of unbleached sailcloth, is also included as an exclusive accessory. It comes with a leather belt that is identical to the finger strap. The sailcloth material was selected because its appearance will become richer and more attractive over the years of use.





The camera features a new image-control mode that provides a negative-film finishing appearance.* Based on the visual effects possible only with negative film, this mode produces an exquisite balance between rich colors and the uniquely discolored prints resulting from using negative film.





In another new feature, the camera displays the number of images captured each day, the total number of recorded images, and the firmware version just before its power is shut off.*

* These functions will be available for GR III- and GR IIIx-series models with the installation of function-expansion firmware (scheduled to be released following this package's launch).





When the camera's power is turned off, the camera displays an original shut-down screen featuring the original, emboss-type product logo, against a background harmonizing a fabric-like texture and a color symbolizing the camera body finish.

Note: The camera's other specifications are identical with those of the standard GR III model.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 85 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo , Ricoh operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.



Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. was founded in 1919 and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Over 100 years later, now as part of the Ricoh Group, Ricoh Imaging continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning PENTAX line of DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment. Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras are known for their wide-ranging, unique set of features.



