InventHelp Inventors Develop New Face Mask to Enhance Communication (MDA-146)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to amplify the voice and provide more effective verbal communication when wearing a face mask," said one of two inventors, from Ludington, Mich., "so we invented the G. T. MEGA MASK. Our design helps to prevent miscommunications and frustration for mask wearers."

The invention provides an improved face mask designed to enhance communication. In doing so, it allows the user to speak and communicate clearly. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower the mask when talking and it enhances safety, communication and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MDA-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

