DEEP-SOUTH HAS COMPLETED A SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAMME ON 2 OF THE ZAMBIAN PROJECTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSXV: DSM) announces that it has completed the soil sampling program on the Luanshya West project and on the Chililabombwe project. The program on the Mpongwe project has been postponed to 2023 due to difficult weather.

The program completed:

Luanshya West Project (licence 23246):

1980 soil samples have been delivered to the laboratory for assays. The samples were collected on a regional grid of 500 x 100 and an infill grid of 100 x 100 metres. The program covered 3 targets where 5 large anomalies have been identified from soil sampling and geophysical survey results compiled by Teal in 2009. Assay results are expected during the month of January 2023 and will be disclosed to our shareholders in due course.

The licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt and covers 5,423.26 hectares (54.24 Sq. Km). The project area is close to established copper / cobalt mines with Chibuluma South mine some 10 kms north-east of the project area; Chambishi mine 41Km north-northeast, N'changa mine 53Km north-northwest and Luanshya mine some 40Km east-southeast from the centre of the project area.

A National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("43-101") compliant technical qualifying report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Deep-South's profile or on the Company's web site: www.deepsouthresources.com

Chililabombwe Project (licence 23247):

124 soil samples have been delivered to the laboratory for assays. The samples were collected on a regional grid of 500 x 100 metres. Assay results are expected during the month of January 2023 and will be disclosed to our shareholders in due course.

In this particular area, due to their abundance, termite mounds will be sampled rather than digging sample holes. This is because termites bring material to the surface from considerable depth and therefore sample at a greater depth than a regular soil sample.

The licence is situated in the north of the Zambia Copper belt near the DRC border. The Large Exploration Licence covers 2,200 hectares (22.5 Sq, Km). The project is situated within 10 km of the Konkola Copper mine, one of the largest integrated copper mines in Zambia.

Deep-South completed the soil sampling programme on 2 of the Zambian projects (CNW Group/Deep-South Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mpongwe Project (licence 23248). The program on this licence has been postponed to 2023 due to difficult weather. The program will resume when weather allows and when the area is dry enough to enable sample collection. This licence is situated on the southern side of the Zambian Copper belt. The Large Exploration Licence covers 67,500 hectares (675 Sq. Km).

No Mineral Resources have been estimated on these projects as they have not demonstrated economic viability at this stage. The historical geophysical survey and sampling results demonstrate potential to classify the Luanshya West project as one of merit but are considered too speculative geologically to complete a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimation at this time and it is uncertain that those historic results will be converted into minerals resources.

Qualified Person

Vivian Suart-Willams MSc (Hons.) Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice-President Exploration of Deep-South Resources, has reviewed the technical content of this presentation, and is the designated Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Stuart-Williams is responsible for the technical part of this press release.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Minister's of Mines and Energy of Namibia refusal to renew the Company's Licence, the Company's intention to contest the Minister's decision before the Courts of Namibia and the outcome of such proceedings.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Deep-South, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Namibia; the failure of the Namibian Government to comply with its continuing obligations under the Act to allow for the renewal of the Licence; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practices; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances. For additional risk factors, please see the Company's most recently filed Management Discussions & Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Deep-South, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable legislation.

