DCT SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Acquisition of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The deal was announced on January 6, 2023, offers Duck Creek shareholders just $19.00 per share, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Julie & Holleman LLP is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. (PRNewswire)

To learn more about the investigation, click here. There is no cost of obligation to you.

Duck Creek is the leading cloud-based SaaS provider of core systems for the global property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. Its recent financial results demonstrate the company's leadership position. For example, on January 5, 2023, Duck Creek announced its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2022, reporting a 23% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue and a 24% increase in SaaS annual recurring revenue. Despite the strong growth prospects, Duck Creek's board of directors, including a special committee of the board, determined to sell the company to Vista.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Duck Creek's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims related to whether the $19 per share deal price is adequate. Within the last year alone, Duck Creek stock traded over $30 per share, which suggests that Vista is pouncing on short-term trends to acquire the company at a steep discount. Indeed, Duck Creek's recent financial results suggest that the company is trending upward. Certain financial analysts have also established price targets much higher than the merger price, including one target as high as $22 per share.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP