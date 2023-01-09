Dario Publishes New Research in Peer Reviewed Journal Demonstrating Improved Outcomes by Race and Ethnicity

New York, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today the publication of new research in the peer-reviewed journal Applied Sciences demonstrating improved outcomes for users living with diabetes across different racial and ethnic groups. The research appears in the journal as part of the Special Issue: Digital Therapeutics Applications for Chronic Disease Management.

Dario's integrated digital therapeutics platform engages users living with the most common chronic conditions using a combination of smart tools and technologies and human support to deliver a highly individualized experience. The Company's platform is proven to help users improve their health and maintain results over time.

Racial and ethnic disparities are common in many chronic conditions including diabetes. Digital health has the opportunity to address these disparities and improve outcomes. The new research examined retrospective data from 1,000 users with Type 2 diabetes who engaged with Dario's platform across a 12-month period. Data from users who identified as White was compared to the data of those who identified as Black, Latino or Asian. The results showed no statistical difference in the levels of engagement across racial and ethnic groups, and significant improvements in average blood glucose between the first and last month with no statistical difference between racial and ethnic groups:

14% reduction in White users.

15% reduction in Black, Latino and Asian users.

"We are thrilled to expand our research on the important topic of digital health as a means to help address health inequities. We serve a diverse user population and improving outcomes for everyone is always our goal. This new study provides assurance that our solutions have a positive clinical impact regardless of race or ethnicity," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Digital health solutions can help bridge historical and structural divisions in traditional care, but to be broadly effective, solutions must continually examine bias and design for individual differences. We are excited to lead in this area and to share this new research demonstrating the effectiveness of Dario's approach and our ability to make better health accessible for everyone," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

The study was conducted in partnership with Marilyn D. Ritholz, PhD, Senior Psychologist, Joslin Center for Diabetes; David L. Horwitz, President, DLH Biomedical Consulting; and Trisha Donaldson-Pitter, Instructional Design Specialist/co-Lead of the Community Engagement, Outreach and Technical Assistance Core, UConn Health Disparities Institute. You can read the entire study here.





About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits derived from the use of its products and solutions, that its platform is proven to help users improve their health and maintain results over time, and that the study provides assurance that its solutions have a positive clinical impact regardless of race or ethnicity. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

View original content:

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.