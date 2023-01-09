Bob Keegan Joins Tandym Group as Senior Vice President of Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce that Bob Keegan has joined as Senior Vice President of the Company's technology vertical, Tandym Tech.

Keegan brings to Tandym Group critical skills in business development, sales management, M&A integrations, and team building. Throughout his three-decade career in IT staffing, Keegan has held many leadership positions in branch and regional management. He is joining Tandym Group from Mitchell Martin, Inc., where he established and led the Cyber, Cloud Security, and Dev Ops practice.

"I am extremely excited about joining Tandym and am looking forward to adding value and growth to this industry-leading company," said Keegan. "Tandym Group has a very client-first approach to doing business—which is a unique quality that has been built into their culture. It's never about simply filling a role, but about being a true partner and guide for all of the people they work with. This is what sets Tandym apart, and I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of it."

"I have been fortunate to know Bob for my entire staffing career, and feel he is uniquely qualified to help us continue to scale. His extensive leadership experience combined with his passion for learning and helping others achieve their best will be extremely valuable to our entire team," said Dave Muller, Executive Vice President of Tandym Tech.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

