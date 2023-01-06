PARCLL Joins the ProShip Carrier Library to Provide International and U.S. Domestic E-Commerce Delivery Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with ProShip, a leader in automated multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership brings PARCLL's best-in-class delivery services to all ProShip customers instantly and easily.

PARCLL integration with ProShip (PRNewswire)

PARCLL focuses on reliability and efficiency, servicing the U.S. domestic small parcel delivery market with leading expedited and economy last-mile delivery across the country. PARCLL also connects ProShip users to the international market with end-to-end cross-border parcel shipping services via its competitive fully tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) services.

Jerri Dixon, Alliance Manager at ProShip: "Welcoming PARCLL to the ProShip platform benefits both shippers and our partners with a technologically advanced, scalable shipping platform for shippers who are dealing with a volatile and unclear parcel market."

"ProShip is a premier multi-carrier shipping platform used by enterprise-level shippers," says Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales at PARCLL. "We are seeing a growing demand for PARCLL services from ProShip's user base. Our ambition is to partner with outstanding shipping technology providers, so we are excited to see this integration completed, making high-quality shipping solutions available for PARCLL and ProShip customers."

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability, and more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and New York / New Jersey.

About ProShip

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple and cost-effective, ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcels. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features and functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your enterprise software stack (ESS), our multi-carrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow and turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. Learn more at www.proshipinc.com.

For all press inquiries, please contact press@parcll.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PARCLL