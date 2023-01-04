Werfen Receives 2022 IMV ServiceTrak Awards for Best Customer Satisfaction and Best Service in Hemostasis and Blood Gas

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced that it has received five 2022 IMV ServiceTrak Awards including Best System Performance and Best Service in the Coagulation (Hemostasis) category, as well as Best Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance and Best Service in the Blood Gas category. These honors mark the fourth consecutive year Werfen has been recognized in Coagulation since this category was established in 2018, and the second time Werfen has swept Blood Gas, since the category was established in 2020.

IMV ServiceTrak 2022 Clinical Laboratory Awards are presented to manufacturers whose customers are highly satisfied with their products and services. Results are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 1,716 clinical testing locations in the US, representing 2,169 instruments. As the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, IMV has been a laboratory benchmarking standard for over 25 years.

"It's an incredible honor to have the quality of our products and customer service, in both our Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics business lines, recognized among the winners of the 2022 IMV awards," said Bill Crandell, Vice President of Commercial Operations, North America at Werfen. "This is a testament to the hard-work and commitment of the entire Werfen team, from those who develop and manufacture the very best products, to those who provide the very best support at our customers' sites. Their efforts enable us to fulfill our Purpose: to Power Patient Care."

About Werfen's Hemostasis Diagnostics Management Portfolio

The Werfen Hemostasis Diagnostics Management product portfolio is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and information technology solutions used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems for routine and specialty testing, offers unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management, and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes, while HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager centralizes oversight and access to Werfen testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL® assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease state management.

About Werfen's Acute Care Diagnostics Portfolio

From CVORs and Catheterization Labs, to Intensive Care Units and Emergency Departments, Werfen's Acute Care Diagnostics feature whole-blood, cartridge-based instruments with integrated technology solutions. This comprehensive product portfolio helps clinicians and laboratorians achieve better patient outcomes, lower total cost of care, assure accreditation compliance and improve operational efficiency in hospital acute care settings. For Blood Gas testing, the GEM Premier family, including GEM Premier 5000 and 3500 systems, and Avoximeter™ portable CO-Oximeters, simplify POC operations by automating key labor- and skill-intensive tasks, including quality management and system maintenance. For Whole Blood Hemostasis testing, ROTEM thromboelastometry systems, VerifyNow platelet-reactivity testing system, GEM Hemochron 100 system, and GEMweb Live data viewer, inform key clinical decisions regarding transfusion, bleeding risk and heparin- dose adjustment during surgical and interventional procedures.

IMV Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group. Founded in 1977, they specialize in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

Werfen (Werfen.com) founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics (ACD), Autoimmunity, and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Werfen's Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays. The ACD portfolio includes the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 3500 system with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT® system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The Autoimmunity portfolio includes Aptiva®, BIO-FLASH®, NOVA View®, AUTOLoader and QUANTA-Lyser® 3000 systems, and QUANTA Link® data management solutions. The OEM business line offers services for end-to-end development and manufacturing of customized immunoassays and biomaterials for diagnostic companies.

