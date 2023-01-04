Use of ETQ Reliance Quality Management System Expanded Across the U.S. and Internationally in 2022

Integration with Hexagon, Significant QMS Enhancements and New Apps, as well as EMEA Expansion Marked Key 2022 Milestones

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced a year of significant growth and international expansion, fueled by its acquisition by and ongoing integration with Hexagon. This year the company also enhanced the functionality of Reliance NXG with new applications and other improvements to the industry's most robust, cloud-native quality management system (QMS).

"This has been one of the most exciting years of growth, expansion and opportunity for ETQ," said Rob Gremley, CEO, ETQ. "Capped by our acquisition by Hexagon, we also launched new initiatives and added important new features and functionality to Reliance NXG that further optimize our customers' quality and safety management programs. Today, ETQ has never been in a stronger position for continued growth as more organizations worldwide are transitioning quality management from an operational compliance issue to a strategic business initiative to tightly manage risk and reduce costs as they continue to face an environment of economic uncertainty."

Driving this growth, ETQ achieved several major milestones in 2022, including:

Hexagon Acquisition. Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, completed its acquisition of ETQ in 2022. The acquisition has enabled ETQ to significantly expand its global reach and leverage the two companies' vertical synergies. The integration of ETQ with Hexagon allows manufacturers to realize the benefits of data-driven quality automation with improved insights, leverage the value of connected quality data and processes across supply chains, and bring suppliers and customers into one system.

Significant Product Enhancements. Throughout the year, ETQ launched several significant enhancements and new applications for its award-winning, cloud-native Reliance QMS. These enhancements are designed to elevate quality and safety management as strategic business initiatives, harness the power of teamwork, create an engaging user experience, and give customers the tools they need to meet their quality goals. Key Reliance enhancements and new apps include:

Quality Events application that provides users with the broadest set of deviation management capabilities in the industry. This rich set of tools manages unplanned deviations and delivers a standard process for identifying the root cause of a deviation to determine if further action is required.

Lab Investigation application for customers in life sciences and other regulated and non-regulated industries to efficiently track, trend, and resolve problems identified in laboratory testing. The application automates the documentation process for out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) lab test results to determine the root cause and specify the resampling or retesting of products and issue a non-conformance or CAPA if necessary.

Training Management application to enable better visibility and tracking of training activity, providing both training managers and employees with a robust platform to manage training updates and ensure employees maintain competency in their roles.

Other customer-driven enhancements designed to make it easier for enterprise users to optimize quality and safety management, and enhance the user experience across all phases and roles within the product lifecycle – from connected workers and shop floor engineering managers to product designers and others. New features include: enhanced user interface productivity to enable a more intuitive and streamlined approach to quality management; Google Docs collaboration, allowing teams to create and edit documents in the popular Google Docs system; and enhanced security updates.

Global Expansion and Expanded Leadership Team. ETQ increased its presence in EMEA and Asia Pacific to meet the unique needs of companies across those regions. The company also strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of John Taylor, former Senior Vice President of Engineering & Operations, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to oversee the strategic direction of ETQ Reliance. ETQ also added Vice President of Product Management Jamie Fernandes to the executive team, expanding his role to include corporate strategy and long-term product direction.

Growing Customer Base. ETQ further expanded its global customer base in 2022 with the addition of industry-leading customers in a variety of sectors – from industrial and energy suppliers to food and beverage firms and automotive manufacturers. Additionally, a host of current quality-driven customers expanded their use of ETQ Reliance in their quality and safety programs. New ETQ customers include MacLean-Fogg, Cordis Corporation, Debiopharm Group, SkyWater Technology and Siemens Healthcare. 2022 also saw long-time customers continue to expand their investments in Reliance including KBI Biopharma, Carl Zeiss AG, Ipsen and Howmet Aerospace.

Industry Accolades. In recognition of ETQ's commitment to enable operational excellence through automation, innovation, integration and collaboration, the company received numerous industry awards, including being recognized by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a G2 QMS Leader for Fall 2022, and by Food Logistics' Magazine as a Top Software & Technology Provider. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

