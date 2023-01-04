Unum Group to release fourth quarter 2022 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2022 results January 31, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com .

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, February 1, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss fourth quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-200-6205

Canada Toll Free: 1-833-950-0062

All Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

Access code: 224848

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/957062213

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403

Canada 1-226-828-7578

Callers in U.K. Local: 0204-525-0658

All Other Locations: 44-204-525-0658

Replay Access Code: 936552

Unum Group will also hold its 2023 Investor Outlook Meeting on February 23, in New York City.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group (www.unum.com) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

