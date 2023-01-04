SportsGrid Network Launches on the MyBundle.TV Streaming Video Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming video network serving the massive sports wagering audience, announced the launch of the network on the streaming video platform of MyBundle.TV, the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television. SportsGrid is available today on channel 51 joining the wide variety of free channels on the platform. The MyBundle.TV free channel programming genres include entertainment, sports, news, comedy and more. The SportsGrid viewer experience amplifies the emergence of new levels of fan engagement combined with the convergence between live sports programming and sports wagering.

SportsGrid is the sole global sports wagering video program service providing 18 hours of exclusive live original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, sports and betting experts, and guest contributors. The network features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The channel's live programming originates from state-of-the-art television production facilities adjacent to Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the SG Studios & Production Hub located in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"We are extremely pleased to launch SportsGrid today on the MyBundle.TV platform with the live coverage and expert analysis of the College Football and NFL Playoffs along with the Australian Open tennis tournament." said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer. "SportsGrid will be serving these engaged fans with the odds, lines, and real-time actionable analytics pre-game and during the live events as well."

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios.

