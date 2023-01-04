Panasonic announces the MZ2000 flagship OLED TV, delivering a new era of OLED brightness and expression

Panasonic's pioneering new design ushers in a new era of OLED expression, comprising a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, and a bespoke multi-layer heat management configuration. 1

The brand's HCX Pro AI processor and Hollywood tuning ensures stunningly accurate HDR picture quality.

An improved Filmmaker Mode means that viewers can enjoy content as the artist intended – in whatever environment they're watching.

New gaming features include NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility, True Game Mode, source-oriented tone mapping, and Game Sound Modes.

Panasonic's proprietary 360° Soundscape is now further enhanced by an upgraded Bass Booster algorithm for deeper low frequencies.

Available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic announces its flagship OLED TV for 2023, the MZ2000, available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

With their Hollywood tuning and superb color accuracy, Panasonic OLED TVs have long been lauded as the finest choice for films, TV shows, and gaming. Now Panasonic's latest flagship model comes with a state-of-the-art new panel and remarkable heat management system1, alongside a host of proprietary picture processing, gaming, and audio improvements. The result is Panasonic's best and brightest picture – making the MZ2000 a must-have TV for 2023.

PANASONIC'S BEST HDR PICTURE YET

When it comes to delivering a perfect HDR picture, brightness is everything – and the MZ2000 introduces a completely new era in the possibilities of OLED expression and brightness.1

The MZ2000 uses Panasonic's new custom module, called the "Master OLED Ultimate", which uses a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, combined with a new multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The result is a major step-up in brightness, with peak brightness increases of approximately 150%, and average brightness also improved compared to last year's models. The combination of the new module with Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor ensures every detail is clear, with realistic highlights and stunning color accuracy. 1

Also, as with previous models, the MZ2000 supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ2, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG Photo, the still image format that brings still photography into the HDR world.

CINEMA QUALITY VIEWING

The new MZ2000 OLED represents the combination of a brand-new panel and module, with Panasonic's technical accuracy made possible by Japanese knowhow and engineering, merged with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld.

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3 is a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion.

Described by NPR as the "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many other leading colorists, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow. Indeed, Panasonic's OLED TVs are widely used in studios and postproduction houses.

In addition, the MZ2000 features an improved Filmmaker Mode that ensures that viewers can enjoy their content exactly as the artist intended – whether they're watching in a purpose-built cinema room or an airy family living space.

Ambient color temperature sensing has been upgraded for Filmmaker Mode, ensuring accurate picture reproduction in any lighting conditions; for example, by lowering the temperature in response to warmly lit conditions, or brightening the dark tones in extremely light environments.

SEAMLESS STREAMING

As well as optimising the picture based on its surroundings, the MZ2000 also improves the streaming experience for most sources.

Important for streamed content that can vary from HD and beyond, the Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm identifies the resolution and analyses textures by area to deliver more detailed, cleaner images through adaptive advanced processing. The result is crisper and more natural-looking streamed content.

INCREDIBLE GAMING EXPERIENCES

Gaming has developed rapidly in recent years. Plots are scripted like Hollywood blockbusters, 3D worlds are bigger and more realistic than ever before, and there are myriad gaming universes to explore.

To fully immerse in this growing world of entertainment, gamers have traditionally turned to monitors to get the most out of the latest consoles and PCs that offer advanced rendering technologies and superfast load times.

However, this can all now be achieved with the new MZ2000. With support for HDMI 2.1 key features, full 4K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency, and input lag, VRR, and AMD Freesync Premium, the MZ2000 is the perfect solution for gamers.

The MZ2000 is also NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. When connected to a system using a NVIDIA RTX graphics card3, it automatically optimises input lag and VRR settings for tear- and stutter-free gaming sessions, on a TV validated and now recognized by NVIDIA.

To ensure every title looks its best, the new True Game Mode brings all the color accuracy features available for movies into the world of gaming, while improved HDR Tone Mapping delivers source-oriented expression from the gaming device. In addition, True Game Mode is calibratable and shows the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays, Inc.'s industry-standard color calibration software. This means True Game Mode truly reproduces the vision of game creators. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision2 Gaming unlocks the most lifelike visuals each game has to offer4.

Of course, there's more to crafting a great gaming experience than delivering the perfect image. Newly added gaming sound modes allow users to fully lose themselves in the gameplay, adding new layers of intensity, tension, and reality tailored to whatever title they're playing.

Available to set up in the MZ2000's upgraded Game Control Board, RPG (Role-Playing Game) Sound Mode is designed to make users feel as though they are submerged inside the game's virtual world, while FPS (First-Person Shooter) Mode provides accurate audio location, allowing users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps for a tactical advantage.

SUPERIOR SOUND

For 2023, the Bass Booster algorithm has been upgraded. When selected from the menu, it delivers a deep, fast responding bass, meaning that customers can enjoy truly dynamic sound through Panasonic's 360° Soundscape all-in-one TV audio package. Tuned by Technics, the multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing, and front-firing speaker units produce a fully immersive spatial soundstage with Dolby Atmos2 that brings movies and games to life.

Running the entire length of the TV behind the front speaker grille, the array speakers allow for a wider, more precise soundstage, as well as the ability to adjust the relative audio volume in different parts of the room.

The MZ2000 comes with three Sound Focus modes: Pinpoint Mode, which allows the sound to be directed to one specific point; Area Mode, which lets you shift the sound to a group of people in a specific area of the room; and Spot Mode, which boosts the volume in one spot while allowing other to still hear the sound.

Directional sound unlocks a plethora of usability benefits. Parents with young children sleeping behind a wall on one side of the room can direct the sound away from them so that the children can sleep peacefully while still allowing the parents to enjoy great sound. Another practical application is being able to boost the volume for a viewer who is hard of hearing.

MY HOME SCREEN 8.0 IMPROVEMENTS

The MZ2000 features the latest iteration of Panasonic's highly rated smart TV OS, my Home Screen 8.0, which supports all major video streaming services and comes with improvements to the Bass Booster function, accessibility features, and the myScenery function.

Panasonic has worked with the German Federation of the Blind and Partially Sighted to further improve our accessibility options. In the initial set up, the MZ2000 offers different setting options for both hearing and visually impaired users, which then can be guided through the initial setup by Voice Guidance to simplify the first-time installation of the Panasonic TV. In addition, it provides a function for visually impaired users to learn the buttons by audible feedback.5

As well as offering these important accessibility improvements, the MZ2000 also helps you relax. The myScenery feature, which allows you to choose a selection of restful images and videos6, has new nature sounds, which have been collected from all over the world by the Joy Foundation, inc.7 and newly encoded in Dolby Atmos2 format.

1 Available in 55- and 65-inch models

2 Dolby, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

3 SPD Auto Game Mode (NVIDIA GPU Detection) works only for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card and above.

4 Only available with 60Hz.

5 Europe and UK only.

6 In collaboration with LoungeV Studio (www.loungev.com).

7 Production/editing: Healing Garden / Joy Foundation, inc.; Creative Producer: Keiichiro Kita; Field Recording: Satoru Nakada, Takuya Mori; Editorial supervision: The Society for Harmonic Science (https://www.sound-healing.jp/)

