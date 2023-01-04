NexTier to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (the "Company") announced that the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Participating in the conference will be Robert Drummond, President and CEO, and Kenny Pucheu, EVP and CFO.

While at the conference, Mr. Drummond will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:20am CT (10:20am ET). To access the webcast of this panel discussion, see the IR Event Calendar section of the Company's website at www.investors.nextierofs.com

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

