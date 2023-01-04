HILLENBRAND APPOINTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) announced today the appointment of Carole Phillips as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. Ms. Phillips joined Hillenbrand in September 2022 and worked closely with former Chief Procurement Officer Mike Prado, who retired at the end of 2022, to ensure continuity and effective support during this transition.

"Carole is an accomplished supply chain executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in global manufacturing environments to Hillenbrand," said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. "Her strategic leadership and proven track record of success will undoubtedly launch our operations to the next level and help us continue to evolve and grow Hillenbrand."

As Chief Procurement Officer at Hillenbrand, Phillips will be responsible for driving strategy and initiatives related to Global Supply Management, including center-led procurement activities, and helping identify and achieve savings across the organization.

"The disruptions faced within the supply chain industry over past two years has brought renewed attention to the importance of developing strong, agile supplier partnerships in order to adapt to unpredictable changes and global trends," said Ms. Phillips. "Working closely with the team over the past few months has made it clear that Hillenbrand is a purpose-driven organization that is committed to positively improving the environments where we operate. I am honored to be Hillenbrand's Chief Procurement Officer and look forward to building on the solid foundation established under Mike Prado's leadership during his tenure as our former CPO and continuing to drive improvements within our organization."

Philips was most recently the Vice President of Global Supply Management at Stanley Black & Decker, a Fortune 500 company, where she helped establish dedicated sourcing and procurement workstreams to support all due diligence and acquisitions and de-risk dependencies in key regions.

Prior to joining Stanley Black & Decker, Ms. Phillips held various leadership positions at Eaton and Lionel LLC. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial and Organizational Administration, Business Administration, and Management and Operations.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

