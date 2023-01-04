HEP Announces New Hire and Promotion

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Whyte as Partner, Value Creation and the promotion of David Rauber to Senior Associate.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Enterprise Partners) (PRNewswire)

Scott Whyte Joins as Partner, Value Creation

Scott Whyte has joined as Partner, Value Creation, in which capacity he will work deeply with HEP's base of industry limited partners and portfolio companies to drive strategic engagement.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have recruited someone of Scott's caliber to spearhead this vital function for our firm," said Dave Tamburri, Managing Partner at HEP. "By working at the nexus of our limited partners and our portfolio companies, Scott will play an important role in building the value of HEP's ecosystem: orchestrating targeted introductions, translating insights from the field into investment theses, and disseminating the institutional knowledge that has underpinned the success of our firm." HEP's network of limited partners includes 41 healthcare organizations and numerous financial investors.

Scott Whyte arrives at HEP with over 25 years of experience serving some of the nation's largest life science, provider, payer, and health solutions organizations. He most recently served as Chief Digital Officer of Aerosafe Global, a leader in global cold chain solutions for the biopharma industry. Prior to that, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at ClearDATA, a leading provider of secure, compliant healthcare cloud computing.

Prior to joining ClearDATA, Scott was an IT Vice President at CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest not for profit hospital systems in the nation. He oversaw $500+ million in clinical systems budget for over 40 hospitals. Prior to joining CommonSpirit, he was Vice President and CIO at the nationally ranked Phoenix Children's Hospital. Previously he spent over 17 years helping build the healthcare practices at EY, Siemens Healthcare and Capgemini (practice now part of Accenture) serving hospitals, health insurers and life sciences companies.

"I've known and respected HEP for many years and now I am honored to be a part of the team serving and innovating with our limited partners and our portfolio companies," said Scott. "The HEP limited partners and portfolio companies each face unique opportunities and challenges and I am excited to partner with them to improve healthcare and demonstrate increased value for their stakeholders."

David Rauber Promoted to Senior Associate

David Rauber, who joined HEP in 2021, has been promoted Senior Associate.

"We are delighted to be advancing David to Senior Associate. David possesses all the hallmarks of a successful investor—grit, tenacity, and a fiduciary mindset—and we are fortunate to have him on our team," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner at HEP.

Prior to joining the firm, David was an Associate at Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm with ~$1 billion in invested capital. At Northlane, David focused on sourcing, diligence, execution, and portfolio management for the firm's investments in the healthcare and business services sectors. Before Northlane, David was an Analyst at CIT, focused on execution and portfolio management for the firm's debt investments in middle-market healthcare services companies.

David serves as a board observer of Proven Behavior Solutions. He holds a BA from Johns Hopkins University.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Enterprise Partners