For the Second Year in a Row, Naturepedic Makes the Frontrunner List of the Chemical Footprint Project Report

The leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer is among the 2021 Frontrunner Award Winners of the 6th Annual CFP report for best practices in chemical management.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , maker of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products, has been revealed as one of the seven companies named 2021 Frontrunner Award Winner in the new Chemical Footprint Project (CFP) Report. With this remarkable achievement, the organic mattress manufacturer ratifies, for the second time in a row, its standing in developing and implementing chemical policies, practices, and procedures that go far beyond regulatory compliance.

"We received the news with great honor and enthusiasm," said Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder, and Technical Director of Naturepedic. "This is a great recognition of our work towards fulfilling our mission of protecting the environment and transforming people's lives by eliminating questionable materials and chemicals found in conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest standards of chemical management," Cik commented.

Run by the independent, nonprofit organization Clean Production Action (CPA), the CFP Survey is a unique and authentic framework to evaluate corporate chemical management performance through indicators set in its annual survey. In 2021, the report announced, evaluated and benchmarked 29 participating companies from seven sectors that responded to 19 questions worth 103 points. From those participant companies, seven, including Naturepedic, were selected Frontrunners, standing out from their peers by their higher score in Footprint Measurement, indicating a clear organizational commitment to chemical and product safety.

According to CFP, "Frontrunners are future-proofing themselves from increasing regulations and consumer demands for safer chemicals." The 2021 Frontrunners are a mixture of small, medium, and large businesses from four sectors: building products and furnishing, household and personal care, medical equipment and supplies, and technology.

Frontrunners are classified as leaders in accountability and safer chemical alternatives, uniquely excelling in the following:

Have senior management leadership and board-level engagement in chemicals and management

Publicly disclose their restricted substances list (RSL) and manufacturing RSL (MRSL)

Measure their chemical footprint

Invest in safer alternatives to Chemicals of High Concern (CoHCs)

The CFP evaluation provides a holistic framework for how companies identify hazardous chemicals in products, packaging, manufacturing, and supply chains and replace them with safer alternatives. All this is especially important since the use and proliferation of hazardous chemicals in the environment is now one of the three planetary crises confronting humanity along with climate change and biodiversity loss.

As in the 2020 CFP Survey report, in 2021, Naturepedic was also recognized as a Disclosure Leader, agreeing to publicly disclose their survey responses and score, highlighting a willingness to transparently engage with stakeholders and the public on their nontoxic chemical efforts.

All Naturepedic mattress and bedding products are certified organic by GOTS. They are also certified nontoxic to the MADE SAFE® standard, in addition to the GREENGUARD® Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards. Naturepedic products eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier, organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications, is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

