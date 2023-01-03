LITTLE CAESARS HEATS UP WINTER WITH SPICY, SAVORY NEW TWIST ON SLICES-N-STIX

Pizza and Italian Cheese Stix Duo Offers Both Pepperoni Pizza and Cheese Stix Topped with Either Jalapeño or Bacon in One Box

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slices-N-Stix is back at Little Caesars to prove that pizza and breadsticks are even tastier together – now with an unexpected twist. The newest addition to the Little Caesars menu brings pizza and Cheese Stix together to create a surprising combination all in one mouth-watering pie -- with newly added jalapeño or bacon topping options for the included Cheese Stix. Slices-N-Stix combines four pepperoni pizza slices and 8 Cheese Stix in one box, plus a side of Crazy Sauce®. Starting January 3, Slices-N-Stix will be available for a limited time at Little Caesars restaurants nationwide for only $6.99 for pepperoni pizza and cheese breadsticks, or $7.99 with your choice of bacon or jalapeño breadsticks.

"What's better than the iconic combination of delicious pepperoni pizza and cheesy breadsticks?" said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We think the option of savory bacon or spicy jalapeño will really heat things up for pizza fans this winter."

Customers can get the Slices-N-Stix deal by ordering on the Little Caesars app or at littlecaesars.com for delivery or pickup starting on January 3rd, or just walking in and purchasing the product HOT-N-READY between 4 and 8 p.m. Bacon and jalapeño options are available for online ordering only.

