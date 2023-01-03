Goulston & Storrs Director Derek Domian Named a 2022 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Derek Domian, has been named a 2022 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for his long record of success as a business litigator.

In 18 years of practice, Domian has built a reputation as one of the best litigators across many business areas – from high-stakes commercial litigation and intellectual property disputes, to high-profile real estate conflicts and professional liability litigation. He is known for his ability to disentangle even the most complex disagreements to develop a clear litigation strategy and real business solutions.

Domian regularly represents clients in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, as well as before arbitrators, mediators, and regulatory bodies, in addition to advising clients on prelitigation strategies that serve their business interests. He also currently serves as pro bono counsel to numerous non-profit organizations including Haley House, HopeWell, Massachusetts Lawyers Clearinghouse, and Veterans Legal Services.

Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group was recently named – for the second consecutive year – to BTI Consulting's 2023 list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." Only 46 firms across the country made the list of firms that top legal decision makers do not want to see on the other side of the table in litigation.

Domian was named to Lawdragon's 2022 list of Leading 500 Litigators in America. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2004 and B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire in 2001.

