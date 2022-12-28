Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist MIKE DAWES on Thursday February 16 at 7:30 P.M.

Award-Winning & Acclaimed Acoustic Guitarist MIKE DAWES has been hailed as one of the finest modern day acoustic guitar players in the world with Guitar Player Magazine calling his performances "jaw dropping". Tickets for Mike Dawes at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday February 16 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist MIKE DAWES performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday February 16 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at www.jimmysoncongress.com (PRNewswire)

"He slaps, taps, and caresses his way to brilliance"

— GUITAR WORLD

"Dawes dazzled the Seattle audience with his dizzying technique"

— SEATTLE POST

"Mike Dawes is a wonderful musician…"

— TOMMY EMMANUEL

"A young virtuoso"

— BBC RADIO

Mike Dawes' solo music, littered with virtuoso nuances and micro-techniques, has seen him tour almost every continent on the planet. He has recorded with multiple GRAMMY® Award-Winning and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inducted artists, been featured on international film and TV (including "Better Call Saul" and Sky TV's "Guitar Star") and achieved over 100 million music video views online for his solo covers of songs including "Somebody That I Used to Know," "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," "Jump", "One," as well as his originals "The Impossible", "Boogie Shred" and more.

In 2016, Dawes become the first acoustic music artist signed by DiMarzio, sharing a roster with the likes of John Petrucci, Steve Vai, and Joe Satriani. In September 2022, Dawes saw the release of the acclaimed Accomplice Series, Vol. 3 – a sublime duo EP with the legendary guitarist Tommy Emmanuel recorded live in a Los Angeles studio with analogue equipment. The EP features 5 cover songs from 5 diverse artists. POPMATTERS declares, "a gorgeous acoustic interpretation of the 1975's hit ballad, "Be My Mistake" while ROCK AND BLUES MUSE states, "Emmanuel and Mike Dawes also light up the EP with their stirring all-instrumental reworkings of "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" (John Mayer), "Fields of Gold" (Sting)…"

MIKE DAWES Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for MIKE DAWES at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday February 16 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

