InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Air Freshening System for Footwear (DNV-437)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to air out shoes when traveling in a vehicle," said an inventor, from Carbondale, Colo., "so I invented the SHOE WOW. My design eliminates the need to smell odorous footwear inside the car or truck."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to store and transport shoes and boots outside of a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to refresh shoes and eliminate odors. It also prevents malodorous shoe smells from filling the vehicle. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for families with children who play sports, individuals who engage in outdoor sports such as hiking, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp