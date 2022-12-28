AV-Comparatives Releases 2022H2 Long-Term Test of 18 Leading Endpoint Enterprise & Business Antivirus Security Solutions

The whole report can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2022-august-november

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyber-attacks continue to increase worldwide, IT managers, CISOs and CTOs need an effective, easy-to-manage security solution. To help them make informed decisions, independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the December 2022 Enterprise Security Test Report of 18 IT Security solutions.

"Sadly, statistics show an increase in cyber-attacks worldwide during 2022. Our 22H2 Business Security Test helps IT managers, CISOs and CTOs to find an effective, easy-to-manage solution."

— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives

The report covers Real-World Protection, Malware Protection and Performance Tests, as well as product reviews.

Endpoint security solutions for enterprises and SMBs from 18 leading vendors were put through the test series, including Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.

The Real-World Protection AV-Test is a long-term test run over a period of four months, testing how well the endpoint protection software can protect the system against Internet-borne threats. The Malware Protection Test requires the tested products to detect malicious programs that could be encountered on the company systems, e.g., on the local area network or external drives. The Performance Test checks that tested products do not provide protection at the expense of slowing down the system. A False Alarm Test is also run for each of the protection tests to ensure that the endpoint protection software does not cause significant numbers of false alarms (false positives).

The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.

The next AV-Comparatives awards will be for the 2023H1 qualification in the March-June testing period and will be published in July. Like all AV-Comparatives public test reports, the Business Security Report is generally available and free of charge. For more information, visit www.av-comparatives.org.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

