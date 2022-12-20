Keen Wealth Advisors Hosts Holiday Event, Supports Veterans Community Project and Angel Flight Central

Bill Keen presents $100,000 check during holiday open house and book signing at new office space in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors (KWA) , an independently owned investment advisory firm, welcomed nearly 400 visitors to their holiday open house held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the firm's new headquarters located in the Lighton Tower, 7500 College Blvd. Ste. #1000, Overland Park, KS 66210. At the event, CEO Bill Keen and his spouse, Carissa Keen, presented a sizable donation to the Veterans Community Project (VCP) .

PROUD TO SUPPORT KC VETERANS COMMUNITY PROJECT

VCP, a nonprofit organization, independent from federal funding, has a long-term goal of eliminating Veteran homelessness nationwide. Their first project, VCP Village – KC , is an innovative community of 49 tiny houses for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

A $100,000 donation was ceremonially bestowed during the 2022 KWA holiday open house. A $100,000 grant to the organization was also provided in June 2021. These much-needed funds will support the development of VCP's Navigation Campus, a centralized location in Kansas City that will be modeled on military base centers that focus on helping service members with military matters, whereas the VCP Navigation Campus will focus on helping military veterans get the additional support they need to re-establish themselves in the local economy.

"The brave men and women who have served in our nation's military deserve the best care and support available," said Keen. "They have sacrificed so much for our country, and we believe it is important to honor their service and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive in civilian life. We are grateful to partner with VCP on this very important cause."

FIRST ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS

KWA's first annual holiday open house showcased the firm's new 20,000 square foot space, encompassing the entire 10th floor in the luxurious Lighton Tower. The space includes seven conference rooms, a spacious education center, and provides a welcoming and functional space to meet the continued needs of the firm's clients and growing team.

Click here to view a photo collage of the Keen Wealth Advisors holiday open house and new office space.

The open house welcomed nearly 400 guests – local friends, clients and their families – with food catered by Local Seasons Catering. Guests were entertained by Erin Wood, a local professional harpist, and had the opportunity to leave with a signed copy of the second edition of Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life, a book written by KWA CEO and founder Bill Keen, which focuses on the building a solid retirement plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

In a clever play on words, the book's subtitle "engineering the second half of your life," gives a nod to the fact that approximately 50% of KWA's clientele are retired or retiring engineers or employees of engineering firms. While many of the firm's clients come from engineering companies in the Midwest such as Burns & McDonnell and Black & Veatch, the firm's reputation for retirement planning has rippled through Kansas City and points beyond. As a result, KWA's strong client focus and fiduciary standards have attracted retired and retiring professionals from other companies and career paths.

"Our recent open house was a festive and joyous celebration of the holiday season! As clients, colleagues, and friends gathered together, the atmosphere was warm and inviting, filled with the sights, sounds, and smells of the season," said Matt Wilson, President of Keen Wealth Advisors. "There was a real sense of community and connection as we all came together to celebrate each other. From the delicious food and drinks to the festive decorations and holiday music, it was a truly magical event that left everyone feeling grateful, inspired, and ready to embrace the New Year. Here's to many more open houses and holiday celebrations to come!"

PHILANTHROPY A HIGH PRIORITY

Keen Wealth Advisors was also the "presenting" sponsor at the Angel Flight Central Gala, which was held on Friday, November 18th at the Muehlebach Hotel at Kansas City Marriott Downtown. The annual fundraiser produced over $330,000 in donations to support Angel Flight Central's mission. Angel Flight Central (AFC) serves people in need by arranging charitable flights for access to health care or other humanitarian purposes in the Central American States.

"Angel Flight Central represents the best of what humanity has to offer, and the selfless dedication and generosity of its volunteers and pilots is truly inspiring," said Keen. "By providing free flights to those in need, AFC is able to bring hope and comfort to those who need life-saving treatment. We are proud to be a part of this important work, and to contribute to its success in any way we can. Every flight is a meaningful step towards a better, more compassionate world, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of it."

Read more about Keen Wealth Advisors' support for Angel Flight Central here.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas in a newly renovated and luxurious office space located on the 10th floor of Lighton Tower. Members of the media and the general public are invited to schedule a time to visit the office and meet the staff. CEO Bill Keen is an independent financial advisor with nearly thirty years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisory firm that embraces the fiduciary standard, Keen and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement " – a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. Furthering his passion for education, Bill authored Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life (the second edition has just been released and is available on Amazon). The firm also presents retirement planning webinars monthly for employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis on serving the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as Forbes, U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo! Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com .

