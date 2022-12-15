WONDER INTEGRATED GROUP NAMED MEDIA & MARKETING AGENCY OF RECORD FOR CATALYST MARKET

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup), a woman-owned integrated marketing-communications firm located in New York, has been named marketing and media agency of record for Catalyst 2030's sustainable global marketplace: Catalyst Market.

This nonprofit, member-driven marketplace was initiated by Catalyst 2030, a network of social entrepreneurs and changemakers founded to catalyze solving the UNSDGs by 2030. The goal of the marketplace is to uplift global social enterprises with the shared vision of creating a better world. Careful curation of every maker, grower, and seller on the platform ensures that everything on Catalyst Market is handmade or home-grown – and created in accordance with the highest standards in ethical and sustainable production.

WonderINgroup will provide strategic input and oversee all marketing and media activities for the launch of the marketplace, executing the campaign in a myriad of channels that will span digital media, print, influencer, PR and more. In addition, the WonderINgroup team will be instrumental in collaborating on the creation of content and management of all social media channels, to share the vision and mission of Catalyst Marketplace as it rolls out to the masses in early 2023.

"We are excited to present Catalyst Market to the world, with new makers, growers and producers being added daily," said Andrea Urioste, President of WonderINgroup. "It's also rewarding to find a project that aligns with our company values, encouraging equal opportunity, uplifting women, adhering to fair trade principles, supporting marginalized communities and preserving human craftsmanship," added Charlotte White, CEO of WonderINgroup.

About WonderINgroup:

Wonder Integrated Group creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media execution, social media management, video/content production, and website design & development. WonderINgroup has spent the better part of 7 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for Planned Parenthood, The Aspen Institute, the Healthy Teen Network, and RiseBoro Community Partnership.

About Catalyst 2030:

Catalyst 2030 is a global network committed to collaboration for system change with a focus on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Catalyst Market is a collaborative initiative by Good Market approved Catalyst 2030 members. The focus is on collective action to address shared challenges and remove barriers related to e-commerce and trade.

Contact: publicrelations@wonderingroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Wonder Integrated Group