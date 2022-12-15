TÜV Rheinland and CFV Labs sign an exclusive partnership agreement to provide services for the Solar Industry in North America

The cooperation offers a wide range of performance, safety, and reliability testing services in the market

LITTLETON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland and CFV Solar Test Laboratory announce the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement. The two companies agreed to cooperate and provide testing, inspection, and certification services, which cover the needs of the North American market in the fields of Solar PV Components and Solar PV Power Plants.

The agreement aims to provide services to a larger audience related to mainstream certification such as IEC 61215, IEC 61730, IEC 61853 and IEC 63209, but also customized testing meeting supply chain and bankability needs. The cooperation will offer a wide range of performance, safety, and reliability testing services for PV modules, PV Components and Power Plants in the North American market and will provide the world's best sustainable and independent technical services for testing, inspection, and certification.

This agreement was signed six months after the U.S. Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) decided to expand the scope for TÜV Rheinland's testing laboratories to include Solar related standards as a U.S. NRTL (Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory).

"This partnership with CFV Solar Test Laboratory will allow us to offer a wide range of customized services for our customers in North America, but also cover our customer needs all around the globe in North America. So we are confident that this step is going to strengthen our companies in the following years", stated Dr. Christos Monokroussos, Global Segment Coordinator for Solar at TÜV Rheinland.

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years dedicated to safety. Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to making technology safe for people and the environment. From steam engines to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has grown into a global provider of test services. Today, TÜV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About CFV Labs

CFV Labs is a premiere PV test and research lab in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The laboratory has service offerings for PV clients all through the product cycle with a consistent approach of technical excellence and exceptional client service. CFV enjoys an excellent reputation with clients throughout the value chain. Website: www.cfvlabs.com

