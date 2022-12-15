TOCA Football, Largest Operator of Indoor Soccer Centers and Official Training Partner of MLS, Acquires Seven Soccer Centers in Detroit to Expand its Growth in the Midwest

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, today announced the expansion of its growing footprint in the Midwest with the acquisition of Total Sports. The acquisition includes seven premier indoor sports facilities that span across metro Detroit and northeast Ohio. With the addition of Total Sports, TOCA now operates 14 multisports centers in the Midwest, including five centers in Cleveland, and a 90,000-square-foot facility in Naperville, IL.

As part of this transaction, TOCA will be onboarding a group of world-renowned operators and a league business boasting over 900 teams. The seven Total Sports centers are nearly 1,000,000 square feet in total, plus an additional 400,000 square feet of outdoor synthetic turf baseball and softball fields. TOCA is taking over the first full field indoor facility in Michigan, with centers across the metro Detroit area and northeast Ohio. One of the centers is also the largest indoor youth-based sports facility in the state of Michigan and when combined, the centers average over two million annual visitors.

Beginning in 2023, TOCA, as an official training and entertainment facility partner of MLS, will integrate MLS content in all its Detroit training centers. Additionally, TOCA and MLS will jointly develop training curricula that leverages TOCA's proprietary technologies including its data-capture and analytics. The 10-year partnership will serve as a foundation for the long-term growth and development of soccer and reflects the region's commitment to investing in the sport's expansion.

"Expanding our existing Midwestern presence with the acquisition of seven new indoor sports venues in Detroit provides an incredibly exciting opportunity for TOCA. said Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA CEO. "Detroit is the perfect city to continue our mission of bringing the joy and excitement of soccer around the world. We want to welcome everyone, from beginners to highly experienced players, to come experience what our technology has to offer."

"TOCA's world-class athletic training technology is unlike any other in the sports tech market and will usher in the next chapter of player development in the Detroit community. With an emphasis on fully embedding itself within Detroit's athletic culture, we can't wait to see what's in store. We are thrilled to have provided the best resources for youth sports in Detroit for the last 25 years. TOCA is committed to maintaining that goal while retaining the core character of our Total Sports locations," said Tony Moscone, Owner Total Sports Complex.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC

TOCA Football, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled soccer training and entertainment company. TOCA has two divisions that comprise its global portfolio: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccer centers across North America, and TOCA Social, the world's first entertainment and dining experience built around immersive soccer-based game play, with a first venue at the iconic The O2 in London, and multiple venues opening globally in 2023. TOCA provides authentic soccer experiences that inspire everybody to play the world's most popular sport.

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by a world-class management team and its Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, US Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of the National Women's Soccer League.

For more information please visit www.TOCAfootball.com

