Symmetry Systems Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Certification Bolsters Data Security Posture Management Leader's Commitment to Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first hybrid cloud data security posture management (DSPM) solution provider, announced it has successfully completed a Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination for its flagship product, DataGuard.

The DataGuard Data DSPM platform provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores, while also answering data security and compliance questions that traditional cloud security tools cannot. Prescient Assurance conducted the audit and found that Symmetry meets the SOC 2 Type 2 standards for the DataGuard product and operational maturity with zero exceptions.

Based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)'s trust services criteria, the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification indicates that a solution meets the standards for trust service principles including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data. By undergoing the SOC 2 examination process, Symmetry can provide additional information for customers to assess the quality of DataGuard's security. A Type 2 report provides a description of a service organization's system, the suitability of the design and the controls' operating effectiveness during the audit.

"Security and Compliance are core parts of Symmetry's values," said Gopi Ramamoorthy, senior director of security and GRC engineering, Symmetry Systems. "Our team at Symmetry Systems continues to align its security and compliance posture towards changing technology infrastructure, compliance standards, and regulations. To achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, we used DataGuard to implement and monitor multiple controls including data protection and access management. This certification is a testament to the strong security practices followed at Symmetry Systems, and the security automation provided by DataGuard."

This achievement follows Symmetry Systems' SOC 2 Type 1 in June and further fuels the company's momentum in 2022. Last month, Symmetry Systems announced its Zero Trust Data Assessments, enabling organizations to identify weak spots in their data security strategies. Symmetry Systems also recently announced a partnership with Trace3 to expand DataGuard into new markets. For more information about Symmetry Systems' services and its DataGuard DSPM, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com .

Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CSA STAR etc.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

