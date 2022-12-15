South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Joins TriNetX to Increase Research Opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, one of the most active research organizations in the northeast of England, has joined the TriNetX network to increase its visibility to commercial partners for additional research opportunities.

"We recently merged the R&D departments from two acute NHS Trusts into a Tees Valley Research Alliance (TVRA), to improve efficiencies and share study opportunities so that more patients can benefit from research participation," said Jane Greenaway, Associate Director, TVRA. "Part of our strategic objective is to make ourselves more visible as a site to commercial partners and TriNetX offered the ideal solution to help us achieve this goal on a global scale."

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recruits more than 3,500 patients into research studies in 23 clinical specialties each year and has significant experience in launching and managing grant-funded, Trust-sponsored research projects. They are a key site in the delivery of vaccine studies in the UK. The organization serves nearly 750,000 patients across Teesside in the northeast of England and provides wider specialist services to a population of 1.5 million.

"We've been developing the partnership with TriNetX over a number of years and have been so impressed by the support, knowledge, and professionalism from the organization," said Greenaway. "Connecting with their global data platform for real-world evaluations is very exciting and we can't wait to make our researchers aware of the platform's capabilities."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest growing collaborative research network comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation.

"South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is extremely active in both commercial and investigator-initiated research across many disease areas," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "We are pleased to welcome South Tees Hospitals as a TriNetX member and to help them achieve their goal of increasing study opportunities and capabilities for all of their researchers and patients."

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is a regional major trauma center and tertiary hospital provider in northeast England, serving a population of 1.5 million. It consists of two hospital sites–The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, Friarage Hospital in Northallerton and multiple community hubs. The organization provides 37 different specialties delivering world-class services including cancer, cardiothoracic, orthopaedic, renal, cochlear implant, neurosciences, gynaecology, vascular and urology care for patients across the region and beyond. For more information, visit South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at https://www.southtees.nhs.uk/

